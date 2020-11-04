ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.06 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,464.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,979 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,741 over the last ninety days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.