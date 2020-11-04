Adam Habib Sells 24,000 Shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Stock

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £480 ($627.12).

Adam Habib also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Adam Habib sold 231,869 shares of Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £4,637.38 ($6,058.77).

AMC opened at GBX 2.09 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.74. Amur Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.92 ($0.05).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

