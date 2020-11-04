Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 8.3%

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.38. 146,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 160,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

KDNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aduro Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The stock has a market cap of $226.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative net margin of 230.92% and a negative return on equity of 101.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Aduro Biotech, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

