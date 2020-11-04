Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

AAVVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

AAVVF opened at $1.67 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $314.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 133.25%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

