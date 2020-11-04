ADVANZ PHARMA (CXRXF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

ADVANZ PHARMA (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter. ADVANZ PHARMA had a negative return on equity of 191.06% and a negative net margin of 35.56%.

ADVANZ PHARMA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. ADVANZ PHARMA has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $238.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

ADVANZ PHARMA Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates in two segments, ADVANZ PHARMA International and ADVANZ PHARMA North America. The ADVANZ PHARMA International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

