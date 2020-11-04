Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:AVK opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.