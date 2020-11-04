Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

AVK opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

