Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
AVK opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
