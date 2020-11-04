Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.
AVK stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.18.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
