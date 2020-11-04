Affimed (AFMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 133.60% and a negative net margin of 315.16%. The company had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 6,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Affimed has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.44.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

