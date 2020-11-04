Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

