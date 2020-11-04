AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that AGCO will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $10,249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 468.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

