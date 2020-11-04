AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $110.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. AGCO has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $87.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

