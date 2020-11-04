AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

AGCO stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $87.49.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AGCO by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,386,000 after buying an additional 719,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,890,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AGCO by 113.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,983,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,686,000 after buying an additional 1,053,844 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

