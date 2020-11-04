Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGEN opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Agenus has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

