Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSG. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.70. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.08.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

In related news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $276,421.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,974,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,871 shares of company stock worth $1,304,861. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.