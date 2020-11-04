Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $322.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $66,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 392,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 75,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 388,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.