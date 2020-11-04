Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

