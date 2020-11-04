Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.
Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.