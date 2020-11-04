Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.