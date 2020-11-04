Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.
