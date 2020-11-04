Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $931.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.50 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

