Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 120 to GBX 130. The stock had previously closed at $132.40, but opened at $138.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) shares last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 39,204 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALFA. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.93, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $408.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.34.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA.L) (LON:ALFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 2.68 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC will post 680.0000444 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

