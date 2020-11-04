Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,715,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 429,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 165,662 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

