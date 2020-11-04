Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) versus TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head to Head Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% TripAdvisor -9.45% -4.61% -2.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alithya Group and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TripAdvisor 2 16 4 0 2.09

TripAdvisor has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alithya Group and TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.62 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -16.13 TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.69 $126.00 million $1.08 18.13

TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TripAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Alithya Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, smartertravel.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home rentals, condominiums, villas, beach rentals, cabins, and cottages. Its Websites feature 859 million reviews and opinions on 8.6 million places comprising 1.4 million hotels, inns, B&Bs, and specialty lodging; 842,000 rental properties; 5.2 million restaurants; and 1.2 million travel activities and experiences worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

