ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 1st

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6175 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

ALLETE stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $86.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

