AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of ACV opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
