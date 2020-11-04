Alpha Pro Tech (APT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

