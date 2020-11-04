Altimmune (ALT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. On average, analysts expect Altimmune to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.60. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

