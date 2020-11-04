Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,535.33.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,048.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,160.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,906.67. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,476,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

