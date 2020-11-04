AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of DIT opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.27. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $82.85.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.