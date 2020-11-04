Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.94-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $960M – 1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.42 million.

Several research firms have commented on AMRC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE:AMRC opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.