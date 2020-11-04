American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $493,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,574 over the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.