America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.67.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. The company has a market cap of $641.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

