Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 6th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $18.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of AMP opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

