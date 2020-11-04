Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.90

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.90, but opened at $2.02. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 5,426,838 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.74.

In other Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) news, insider Adam Habib sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £480 ($627.12).

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

