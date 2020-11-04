Amyris (AMRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Amyris has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRS. ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

