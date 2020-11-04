Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.87) and the highest is ($0.76). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.94). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 832,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 793,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130,538 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 748,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 632,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $565.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.