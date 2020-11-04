Analysts Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Dare Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13).

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dare Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DARE stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.88. Dare Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dare Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.