Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.00). SCYNEXIS reported earnings per share of ($2.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period.

SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

