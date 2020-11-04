Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Shares of SIMO opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 318,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 111,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

