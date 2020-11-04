Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NYSE:DHC) will post sales of $395.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.70 million and the lowest is $395.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.21. 6,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,990. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.