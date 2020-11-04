Analysts Expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.43). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

MGTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

