Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.00). SCYNEXIS reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($2.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. SCYNEXIS has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

