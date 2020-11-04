Analysts Expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%.

HCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 83.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HCC opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $834.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

