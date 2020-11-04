Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altria Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MO. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of MO stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,810,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,121 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

