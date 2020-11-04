Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brambles Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brambles in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,789. Brambles has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

