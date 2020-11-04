Analysts Offer Predictions for CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CURO Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. William Blair also issued estimates for CURO Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 134.59% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

CURO Group stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $330.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 3.15. CURO Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CURO Group by 137.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 5,851.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

