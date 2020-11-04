Analysts Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) PT at $10.63

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.13.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.10 and a quick ratio of 18.10. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 428,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $4,292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 390,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

