Analysts Set Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Target Price at $52.56

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.60. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $103,425.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $396,197.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,475 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

