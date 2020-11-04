Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $5.80

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CCO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $314.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 117.8% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,081,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 2,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 48.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,604,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 804,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 737,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 554,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

