Analysts Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $17.08

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1,725.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $313.83 million, a PE ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

