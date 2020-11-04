Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Target Price at $4.40

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLND. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLND opened at $1.54 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

